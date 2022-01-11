WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his end-of-year report for 2021, with 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 187 (199); civil, 121 (152); criminal, 151 (140); miscellaneous, 38 (31); judgment liens, 1,822 (1,692); and appeals, 13 (12), with a total of fees collected being $198,698.69 ($248,740).

The title department issued a total of 21,562 (20,054) titles: new cars, 1,242 (1,312); used cars, 11,058 (10,706); new trucks, 783 (780); used trucks, 5,168 (4,144); vans, 209 (160); motorcycles, 718 (574); manufactured homes, 145 (163); trailers, 384 (312); travel trailers, 494 (449); motor homes, 328 (339); buses, 24 (3); off-road vehicles,584 (665); watercraft, 258 (259); outboard motors, 51 (76); and other, 116 (112), with a total of fees collected being $10,629,978.61 ($9,158,622.15).

