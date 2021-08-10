• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2021, with July 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 14 (22); civil, 12 (15); criminal, 9 (14); miscellaneous, 9 (9); judgment liens, 81 (68); and appeals, 0 (0), with a total of fees collected being $15,336.34 ($16,416.16).

The title department issued a total of 1,856 (2,413) titles: new cars, 111 (129); used cars, 958 (1,249); new trucks, 57 (70); used trucks, 391 (468); vans, 9 (19); motorcycles, 85 (94); manufactured homes, 16 (25); trailers, 39 (41); travel trailers, 51 (86); motor homes, 23 (63); buses, 6 (1); off-road vehicles, 48 (84); watercraft, 44 (54); outboard motors, 5 (11); other, 13 (19), with a total of fees collected being $881,756.23 ($1,078,537.50).

