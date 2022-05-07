WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for April with April 2021 figures in parentheses:

New cases filed in the legal department 134 (289); domestic 14 (19); civil 12 (10); criminal 8 (18); miscellaneous 3 (2); judgment liens 97 (238); appeals 0 (2); fees collected, $22,646.71 ($22,058.82).

Titles issued, 1,655 (2,215); new cars 82 (111); used cars 819 (1,161); new trucks 36 (77); used trucks 398 (484); vans 26 (26); motorcycles 67 (100); manufactured homes 16 (22); trailers 28 (29); travel trailers 49 (46); motor homes 21 (36); buses 5 (1); off-road vehicles 71 (51); watercraft 22 (43); outboard motors 4 (12); other 11 (16); fees collected, $870,992.44 ($1,018,488.73).

