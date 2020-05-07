WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2020, with April 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 8 (19); civil, 14 (17); criminal, 13 (10); miscellaneous, 3 (2); judgment liens, 80 (56); and appeals, 1 (0), with a total of fees collected being $15,799.78 ($19,459.95).

The title department issued a total of 456 (1,970) titles: new cars, 43 (130); used cars, 192 (1,049); new trucks, 36 (59); used trucks, 101 (437); vans, 1 (26); motorcycles, 8 (65).

Manufactured homes, 2 (7); trailers, 1 (18); travel trailers, 3 (43); motor homes, 10 (27); buses, 0 (1); off-road vehicles, 57 (76); watercraft, 0 (20); outboard motors, 0 (11); other, 2 (1), with a total of fees collected being $305,023.60 ($827,113.73).

