WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2020, with May 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 21 (21); civil, 11 (18); criminal, 12 (10); miscellaneous, 0 (0); judgment liens, 209 (65); and appeals, 1 (1), with a total of fees collected being $15,218.56 ($19,459.95).

The title department issued a total of 1,350 (1,778) titles: new cars, 97 (123); used cars, 693 (953); new trucks, 55 (64); used trucks, 242 (379); vans, 10 (18); motorcycles, 68 (58).

Manufactured homes, 10 (14); trailers, 9 (19); travel trailers, 31 (41); motor homes, 30 (32); buses, 1 (0); off-road vehicles, 65 (31); watercraft, 18 (35); outboard motors, 6 (11); other, 15 (0), with a total of fees collected being $659,791.95 ($788,162.62).

