• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2021, with March 2020 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 27 (19); civil, 16 (20); criminal, 15 (13); miscellaneous, 2 (3); judgment liens, 199 (112); and appeals, 2 (2), with a total of fees collected being $21,785.08 ($19,258.52).

The title department issued a total of 2,405 (1,287) titles: new cars, 165 (88); used cars, 1,273 (697); new trucks, 87 (57); used trucks, 513 (275); vans, 33 (5); motorcycles, 99 (38); manufactured homes, 15 (7); trailers, 49 (12); travel trailers, 39 (11); motor homes, 31 (23); buses, 0 (0); off-road vehicles, 59 (60); watercraft, 21 (6); outboard motors, 5 (4); other, 16 (4), with a total of fees collected being $1,166,140.98 ($586,286.58).

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments