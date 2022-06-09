WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for May with May 2021 figures in parentheses:

Titles issued, 1,713 (1,766) titles; new cars, 68 (104); new trucks, 63 (61); vans, 31 (17); motor homes, 36 (35); buses, 3 (0); off-road vehicles, 52 (38); used car transfers, 838 (883); used truck transfers, 417 (389); motorcycles, 68 (70); manufactured homes, 15 (10); trailers, 11 (41); travel trailers, 59 (65); watercraft titles, 36 (38); outboard motors, 6 (6); other, 10 (9); fees collected, $968,081.39 ($823,477.14)

New cases filed in the legal department, 153 (68); domestic, 17 (21); civil 17 (9); criminal, 14 (10); miscellaneous, 3 (1); judgment liens, 100 (26); and appeals, 2 (1); fees collected, $19,750.31 ($17,632.39).

