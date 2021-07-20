• Fulton County
Blitz results:
The county sheriff's office reported that at the July 6-18 traffic blitz: 30 traffic stops were made and 13 citations issued. 10 citations for speed, one for driving under suspension, one for failure to yield at a stop sign and one for expired plates. Additionally, 20 warnings were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.