WAUSEON — Auditor of State Keith Faber’s representative, Lori Brodie, presented Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb the Ohio Auditor of State Award. This is the ninth time Fulton County has received a clean audit during his tenure as County Auditor.
“We are pleased to accept this award,” stated Kolb. “I can’t thank the other elected officials and department staff enough for their diligence. Everyone is following through and ensuring compliance with county finances guarantees these results.”
The Ohio Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
— The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
— The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
— The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
• ethics referrals
• questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance
• lack of timely report submission
• bank reconciliation issues
• failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance o Findings of recovery less than $500
• Publicmeetingsorpublicrecordsissues
— The entity has no other financial or other concerns.
