On Saturday, October 16, thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all first responders and residents of Fulton County will receive free admission to Sauder Village for the annual Fulton County Appreciation/Community Health Day.
First responders should be prepared to present identification to receive free admission.
Representatives from the diabetes education, oncology, radiology, sleep lab and wound care departments at Fulton County Health Center also will be on hand to share information throughout the day.
Hospital representatives have many free screenings planned throughout the day including blood glucose/sugar and cholesterol screenings. Guests will also have an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers and explore a variety of fire and rescue vehicles in the parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.