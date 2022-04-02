TEDROW — A one-vehicle accident near here Wednesday evening resulted in one person being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dacota Nash, 23, Convoy, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on County Road L near County Road 19 in Fulton County’s Franklin Township when he drove off the north side of the roadway, traveled through a field and struck a ditch, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle then rolled when it struck a stone pile.

He suffered serious injuries because of the accident and transported to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.

Load comments