Tuesday's primary election was barely noticeable for most voters in the Defiance six-county area with only nine election issues on the ballot total.
Seven of those were in Fulton County where voters gave approval to a countywide 4-mill, five-year property tax replacement levy for emergency medical service and a 4.13-mill, five-year renewal levy for Archbold Area Schools.
The following is a look at what was decided Tuesday in local counties.
Fulton
The 4-mill countywide EMS replacement levy breezed through by a count of a 2,112-1,175. That represents 64% support.
The replacement levy's designation will allow it to collect at higher valuation rates.
Archbold school's 4.13-mill, five-year renewal levy won with an even larger margin, 290-53, or 84.5% support.
Other issues decided in Fulton County:
• Clinton Township: a 0.3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: 227 for, 173 against.
• Clinton Township: an additional 0.15-mill, five-year levy to maintain and operate Clinton Township cemeteries: 216 for, 184 against.
• Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire expenses. The levy was defeated on election night, 74-72, although the number of outstanding absentee or provisional ballots — if any — was unavailable Tuesday.
• German Township: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy to purchase and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and related fire expenses: 303 for, 36 against.
• Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses: 1,075 for; 761 against.
Henry
NAPOLEON — Only a small group of voters here had anything to decide.
Those in Archbold Area Schools District — in and around Ridgeville Corners in the northwest of the county — helped decide the 4.13-mill school levy mentioned above under Fulton County.
According to the Henry County Board of Elections, few voters (about 5%) in the most populous of two precincts within the Archbold school district cast ballots. Those that did supported the school levy, 28-14.
Results from a second precinct — which has only 47 total registered voters — appeared to be incomplete Tuesday night.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Only one item was on the ballot here.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools voters approved a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for operating expenses.
The final vote was 178 for, 89 against.
Williams
BRYAN — Like Putnam County, Williams County's primary featured a single matter.
North Central Local Schools asked for passage of a 3.87-mill, five-year property tax to avoid an operating deficit, but voters in that district said no, 616-562.
Defiance
No primary election was needed here as no contested races or issues were on the ballot.
Paulding
PAULDING — No primary election was needed here as no contested races or issues were on the ballot.
