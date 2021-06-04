WAUSEON — Fulton County has officially lifted its state of emergency related to the coronavirus situation.
County commissioners here approved a related resolution during their Thursday meeting declaring that a state of emergency no longer exists.
The vote opens county-owned public buildings to public access as well as ending congregate grouping rules (eliminating the amount of people that could access any office at any given point of time), according to the commissioners office.
All buildings will continue to follow CDC guideline recommendations that unvaccinated persons shall continue to wear masks.
Fulton County declared a state of emergency on March 19, 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.
