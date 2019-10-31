Carousel - Election logo

WAUSEON — A countywide levy renewal request for senior services, new levies for fire protection in Clinton and Franklin townships and contested mayoral races in Archbold and Swanton are among the issues Fulton County voters will be asked to decide in Tuesday’s general election.

Voters are being asked to renew the county’s five-year, 1.6-mill levy for senior services with a 0.1-mill increase.

Last year, the current 1.6-mill operating levy generated $1,352,165.06 for senior services, according to Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb. If passed, the total 1.7-mill levy would generate $1,556,405 annually, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $47.39 per year.

The levy provides core funding for senior services in the county and supports facilities and daily operations at the Wauseon site, 240 Clinton St., as well as satellite locations in Archbold, Delta, Fayette and Swanton. Services supported by the levy include home-delivered meals, transportation, recreation, socialization, information and referral services, exercise and other activities.

Meanwhile, Clinton Township voters are being asked to decide whether to add a five-year, 1.54-mill levy for fire protection services.

According to Kolb, the new levy would generate an estimated $293,584 annually, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53.90 per year.

The Wauseon Fire Department would collect 60% of the new levy’s revenue, with the remainder distributed into the Clinton Township fire account, to complement the current 0.8-mill and 0.3-mill fire and emergency levies. Those remain in effect until 2020, and have generated $188,831 so far this year.

Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder said a dramatic drop in volunteerism, along with increasing costs of supplies and equipment, are prompting the levy request.

Franklin Township also is seeking to add a new levy for fire and EMS services, 1.1 mills for five years.

While mayoral candidates in Wauseon, Delta, Fayette, Lyons and Metamora are running unopposed, Neil Toeppe is challenging Swanton Mayor Ann Roth for her seat.

In Archbold, Mayor Jeff Fryman, now wrapping up his first term, will face off against local business owner and former Archbold Village Council member Brad Grime.

In the county’s most hotly contested race, five candidates — Daniel Bruner, Brent King, Scott Rupp, Eric Rychener and Pam Skates — are vying for two available seats on the Pettisville Local Board of Education. Bruner and King are incumbents.

Five Archbold residents also are competing for three open spots on the Archbold Village Council, including incumbents Kevin Eicher and Kevin Morton, joined by Monica Miller, Michael Dijak and Karla Ball.

Candidates and issues on include:

Boards of education

Educational Service Center, District 1

(elect one)

Nona Rupp (inc.)

Archbold Area

(elect two)

Jeremy Hurst (inc.)

Evergreen Local

(elect two)

Nora Kiefer (inc.)

Zachary Murry

Gorham-Fayette Local

(elect three)

Ryan Eberly

Kirk Keiser (inc.)

Jason Kessler

Fred Stockburger (inc.)

Pettisville Local

(elect two)

Daniel Bruner (inc.)

Brent King (inc.)

Scott Rupp

Eric Rychener

Pam Skates

Pike-Delta-York

(elect three)

Alice Simon (inc.)

Tammy Sprow (inc.)

Swanton Local

(elect two)

Ben Remer

David Smith (inc.)

Wauseon

Exempted Village

(elect two)

Larry Fruth (inc.)

Stacia Radabaugh (inc.)

Municipal offices

Wauseon

Mayor

Kathy Huner (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Shane Chamberlin (inc.)

Jeff Stiriz (inc.)

Scott Stiriz (inc.)

Archbold

Mayor

Jeffrey Fryman (inc.)

Brad Grime

Council

(elect three)

Karla Ball

Michael Dijak

Kevin Eicher (inc.)

Monica Miller

Kevin Morton (inc.)

Delta

Mayor

Bob Gilbert (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Chris Bauer, write-in

Tony Dawson (inc.)

Lynn Frank (inc.)

Chad Johnson

Art Thomas (inc.)

Fayette

Mayor

David Borer (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Suzette Boesger, write-in

David Wheeler (inc.)

Lyons

Mayor

Andrea Gleckler (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

John Good (inc.)

Metamora

Mayor

Richard Sauerlender (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Lynda Arquette

John Hudik (inc.)

Karon Lane (inc.)

Swanton

Mayor

Ann Roth (inc.)

Neil Toeppe

Council

(elect two)

David Pilliod, write-in

Dianne Westhoven (inc.)

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Amboy

Trustee

Thomas Herr Jr. (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Suzanne Holland (inc.)

Chesterfield

Trustee

Clark Emmons (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Peggy Volkman (inc.)

Clinton

Trustee

Rick Frey

Dave Murry

Larry Neuenschwander (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Nancy Yackee (inc.)

Dover

Trustee

Larry Burkholder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Pamela Moore

Dianne Valentine

Franklin

Trustee

Michael Kinsman (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Joshua Grime (inc.)

Fulton

Trustee

Scott Gillen (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Julie Szabo (inc.)

German

Trustee

Kenneth Leupp (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Joyce Kinsman, write-in

Keith Roth, write-in

Gorham

Trustee

Lee Opdycke

Eliott Richardson

Fiscal officer

Melanie Fruchey (inc.)

Pike

Trustee

Carl Buehrer (inc.)

Jon Ehrsam

Fiscal officer

Dennis Savage (inc.)

Royalton

Trustee

Andrew Harris

Merlin McCabe

John O’Neil

Neil Shaw

Fiscal officer

Joseph Damman (inc.)

Swancreek

Trustee

Phil Wiland (inc.)

Gene Wilson

Fiscal officer

Jo Stultz (inc.)

York

Trustee

Joe Howard

Mark Jones

Fiscal officer

Karen Miller (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Fulton County: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills, to provide and maintain senior citizen services and facilities.

Delta Village: a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for the purpose of operating a municipal pool.

Amboy Township: a 0.75-mill, five-year renewal levy for purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.

Clinton Township: a 1.54-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection.

Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road improvements.

Dover Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire, rescue and ambulance protection services.

Franklin Township: a 1.1-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection/EMS.

York Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Fayette Local Schools: a 0.75-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the Normal Memorial Library.

Delta: a local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirits at Pueblo Lindo, 100 Jackson St.

