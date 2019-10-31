WAUSEON — A countywide levy renewal request for senior services, new levies for fire protection in Clinton and Franklin townships and contested mayoral races in Archbold and Swanton are among the issues Fulton County voters will be asked to decide in Tuesday’s general election.
Voters are being asked to renew the county’s five-year, 1.6-mill levy for senior services with a 0.1-mill increase.
Last year, the current 1.6-mill operating levy generated $1,352,165.06 for senior services, according to Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb. If passed, the total 1.7-mill levy would generate $1,556,405 annually, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $47.39 per year.
The levy provides core funding for senior services in the county and supports facilities and daily operations at the Wauseon site, 240 Clinton St., as well as satellite locations in Archbold, Delta, Fayette and Swanton. Services supported by the levy include home-delivered meals, transportation, recreation, socialization, information and referral services, exercise and other activities.
Meanwhile, Clinton Township voters are being asked to decide whether to add a five-year, 1.54-mill levy for fire protection services.
According to Kolb, the new levy would generate an estimated $293,584 annually, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53.90 per year.
The Wauseon Fire Department would collect 60% of the new levy’s revenue, with the remainder distributed into the Clinton Township fire account, to complement the current 0.8-mill and 0.3-mill fire and emergency levies. Those remain in effect until 2020, and have generated $188,831 so far this year.
Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder said a dramatic drop in volunteerism, along with increasing costs of supplies and equipment, are prompting the levy request.
Franklin Township also is seeking to add a new levy for fire and EMS services, 1.1 mills for five years.
While mayoral candidates in Wauseon, Delta, Fayette, Lyons and Metamora are running unopposed, Neil Toeppe is challenging Swanton Mayor Ann Roth for her seat.
In Archbold, Mayor Jeff Fryman, now wrapping up his first term, will face off against local business owner and former Archbold Village Council member Brad Grime.
In the county’s most hotly contested race, five candidates — Daniel Bruner, Brent King, Scott Rupp, Eric Rychener and Pam Skates — are vying for two available seats on the Pettisville Local Board of Education. Bruner and King are incumbents.
Five Archbold residents also are competing for three open spots on the Archbold Village Council, including incumbents Kevin Eicher and Kevin Morton, joined by Monica Miller, Michael Dijak and Karla Ball.
Candidates and issues on include:
Boards of education
Educational Service Center, District 1
(elect one)
Nona Rupp (inc.)
Archbold Area
(elect two)
Jeremy Hurst (inc.)
Evergreen Local
(elect two)
Nora Kiefer (inc.)
Zachary Murry
Gorham-Fayette Local
(elect three)
Ryan Eberly
Kirk Keiser (inc.)
Jason Kessler
Fred Stockburger (inc.)
Pettisville Local
(elect two)
Daniel Bruner (inc.)
Brent King (inc.)
Scott Rupp
Eric Rychener
Pam Skates
Pike-Delta-York
(elect three)
Alice Simon (inc.)
Tammy Sprow (inc.)
Swanton Local
(elect two)
Ben Remer
David Smith (inc.)
Wauseon
Exempted Village
(elect two)
Larry Fruth (inc.)
Stacia Radabaugh (inc.)
Municipal offices
Wauseon
Mayor
Kathy Huner (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Shane Chamberlin (inc.)
Jeff Stiriz (inc.)
Scott Stiriz (inc.)
Archbold
Mayor
Jeffrey Fryman (inc.)
Brad Grime
Council
(elect three)
Karla Ball
Michael Dijak
Kevin Eicher (inc.)
Monica Miller
Kevin Morton (inc.)
Delta
Mayor
Bob Gilbert (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Chris Bauer, write-in
Tony Dawson (inc.)
Lynn Frank (inc.)
Chad Johnson
Art Thomas (inc.)
Fayette
Mayor
David Borer (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Suzette Boesger, write-in
David Wheeler (inc.)
Lyons
Mayor
Andrea Gleckler (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
John Good (inc.)
Metamora
Mayor
Richard Sauerlender (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Lynda Arquette
John Hudik (inc.)
Karon Lane (inc.)
Swanton
Mayor
Ann Roth (inc.)
Neil Toeppe
Council
(elect two)
David Pilliod, write-in
Dianne Westhoven (inc.)
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Amboy
Trustee
Thomas Herr Jr. (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Suzanne Holland (inc.)
Chesterfield
Trustee
Clark Emmons (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Peggy Volkman (inc.)
Clinton
Trustee
Rick Frey
Dave Murry
Larry Neuenschwander (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Nancy Yackee (inc.)
Dover
Trustee
Larry Burkholder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Pamela Moore
Dianne Valentine
Franklin
Trustee
Michael Kinsman (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Joshua Grime (inc.)
Fulton
Trustee
Scott Gillen (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Julie Szabo (inc.)
German
Trustee
Kenneth Leupp (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Joyce Kinsman, write-in
Keith Roth, write-in
Gorham
Trustee
Lee Opdycke
Eliott Richardson
Fiscal officer
Melanie Fruchey (inc.)
Pike
Trustee
Carl Buehrer (inc.)
Jon Ehrsam
Fiscal officer
Dennis Savage (inc.)
Royalton
Trustee
Andrew Harris
Merlin McCabe
John O’Neil
Neil Shaw
Fiscal officer
Joseph Damman (inc.)
Swancreek
Trustee
Phil Wiland (inc.)
Gene Wilson
Fiscal officer
Jo Stultz (inc.)
York
Trustee
Joe Howard
Mark Jones
Fiscal officer
Karen Miller (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Fulton County: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills, to provide and maintain senior citizen services and facilities.
Delta Village: a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for the purpose of operating a municipal pool.
Amboy Township: a 0.75-mill, five-year renewal levy for purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
Clinton Township: a 1.54-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection.
Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road improvements.
Dover Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire, rescue and ambulance protection services.
Franklin Township: a 1.1-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection/EMS.
York Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Fayette Local Schools: a 0.75-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the Normal Memorial Library.
Delta: a local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirits at Pueblo Lindo, 100 Jackson St.
