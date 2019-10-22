The number of seniors served by the Fulton County Senior Center has more than doubled in the last five years, said senior center director Sheri Rychener, which is why voters are being asked to renew the county’s five-year, 1.6-mill senior services levy with a 0.1-mill increase.
Last year, the current 1.6-mill operating levy generated $1,352,165.06 for senior services, according to Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb. If passed, the total 1.7-mill levy would generate $1,556,405 annually, and would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $47.39 per year.
The levy provides core funding for senior services in the county and supports facilities and daily operations at the Wauseon site, 240 Clinton St., as well as satellite locations in Archbold, Delta, Fayette and Swanton. Services supported by the levy include home-delivered meals, transportation, recreation, socialization, information and referral services, exercise and other activities.
“Our senior center is a great resource for area seniors and their families,” Rychener said. “We aim to provide an overall positive impact on our whole community.”
The Fulton County Senior Center locations are currently serving 3,500 people in Fulton County (about 40% of the county’s seniors) and Rychener said she wants to reach even more.
“We hope to maintain our high-quality services along with promoting more growth,” Rychener said, adding she has noticed seniors are increasingly interested in programs that help them stay active.
Five years ago, when the levy last renewed, the center was serving 250-300 meals per day (at the sites and home-delivered), compared to 500-550 meals per day now, Rychener said.
“Not all the seniors we serve have meals, but the meals do tell a story,” she added.
Renewal of the senior services levy is the only countywide issue Fulton County voters will decide in next month’s election.
