• Fulton County
Home repair program:
An information session on the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program will be held at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. CHIP, offered through the Maumee Valley Planning Organization, is now accepting pre-applications, and can help with roofs/gutters, lead paint issues, heating systems, plumbing, water heaters, water/sewer issues, accessibility and more.
Potential applicants must own and live in the home, have homeowner's insurance (or be able to get it), be current on property taxes and have a household income below 80% of the median. No reservation is required to attend the free presentation. To reserve a spot at lunch following the program, call 419-337-9299.
