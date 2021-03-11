Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Charlie Sawyers, Wauseon and Autumn Sawyers, Tecumseh, Mich. Dissolution.

Nedra Kuntz, Wauseon, vs. Blake Kuntz, Wauseon. Legal separation.

Sandra Saaf, Fayette, vs. Eric Saaf, Fayette. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Flip N Ohio, LLC to Adrienna Plotner, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon.

Christ United Methodist Board to Matthew Taylor & Tori Roth, 149 Lincoln St., Wauseon.

INTAC Investment Group, LLC to Donald Donnelly & Kimberly Henricks, 15618 Co. Rd. E., Wauseon.

German Township —

S3J, LLC to Wolverine Properties, 500 E. Lugbill, Archbold.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments