Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Charlie Sawyers, Wauseon and Autumn Sawyers, Tecumseh, Mich. Dissolution.
Nedra Kuntz, Wauseon, vs. Blake Kuntz, Wauseon. Legal separation.
Sandra Saaf, Fayette, vs. Eric Saaf, Fayette. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Flip N Ohio, LLC to Adrienna Plotner, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon.
Christ United Methodist Board to Matthew Taylor & Tori Roth, 149 Lincoln St., Wauseon.
INTAC Investment Group, LLC to Donald Donnelly & Kimberly Henricks, 15618 Co. Rd. E., Wauseon.
German Township —
S3J, LLC to Wolverine Properties, 500 E. Lugbill, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.