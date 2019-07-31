• Fulton County

Board meeting:

The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In old business, the board is scheduled to hear the county dog warden's weekly report. In new business, the commissioners will consider seven pieces of legislation, including three pay requests for various projects, and a resolution appointing members to the Fulton County Job and Family Services (JFS) advisory board. 

