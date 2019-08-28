• Fulton County

Board meeting:

The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In old business, the board will review the August 2019 sales tax report and review correspondence with the Ohio Department of Taxation related to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools' application for exemption. In new business, county leaders will consider six resolutions, including one approving payments to Garmann/Miller and Associates for renovation/restoration at the Fulton County Courthouse. An executive session is set for 9:15 a.m. for the purpose of conducting an audit conference, pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code.

