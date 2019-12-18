• Fulton County

Board meeting: 

The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In old business, the board is scheduled to discuss indigent defense rates. In new business, the board will consider three resolutions, include one that would approve a grant agreement with CEBCO for wellness programming. Don Schmenk, forest manager of the Maumee State Forest, is scheduled to provide an update at 9:15 a.m. 

