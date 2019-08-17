• Fulton County

Board meeting:

The Fulton County commissioners will meet Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In new business, the board will consider five resolutions, including including one approving contracts, final assessments and establishing ditch maintenance for Ditch 2135 — German and Clinton townships, and another regarding personnel action for the senior center. 

