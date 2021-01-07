WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his end-of-year report for 2020, with 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 199 (185); civil, 152 (210); criminal, 140 (212); miscellaneous, 31 (36); judgment liens, 1,692 (1,053); and appeals, 12 (11), with a total of fees collected being $248,740 ($195,913).

The title department issued a total of 20,054 (19,458) titles: new cars, 1,312 (1,439); used cars, 10,706 (10,435); new trucks, 780 (769); used trucks, 4,144 (4,051); vans, 160 (179); motorcycles, 574 (490); manufactured homes, 163 (198); trailers, 312 (247); travel trailers, 449 (427); motor homes, 339 (324); buses, 3 (3); off-road vehicles, 665 (653); watercraft, 259 (187); outboard motors, 76 (46); and other, 112 (10), with a total of fees collected being $9,158,622 ($7,469,722).

