WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2019, with July 2018 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department include: domestic, 9 (15); civil, 25 (21); criminal, 4 (12); miscellaneous, 8 (7); judgment liens, 69 (n/a); and appeals, 1 (n/a); with a total of fees collected being $20,372.16 ($25,138.12).

The title department issued a total of 1,811 titles (1,673), including: new cars, 125 (121); used cars, 980 (852); new trucks, 80 (58); used trucks, 337 (342); vans 14 (14); motorcycles, 69 (61); manufactured homes, 13 (16); trailers, 24 (23); travel trailers, 49 (61); motor homes, 17 (32); buses, 1 (0), off-road vehicles, 51 (53); watercraft, 36 (33); outboard motors, 10 (6); other 5 (1).

A total of fees collected was $691,812.24 ($590,341.92).

