WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for September 2020, with September 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 19 (13); civil, 11 (23); criminal, 10 (9); miscellaneous, 3 (4); judgment liens, 86 (45); and appeals, 1 (2), with a total of fees collected being $16,158.36 ($18,956.56).

The title department issued a total of 1,977 (1,643) titles: new cars, 122 (119); used cars, 1,062 (863); new trucks, 93 (76); used trucks, 394 (335); vans, 10 (14); motorcycles, 49 (49); manufactured homes, 17 (13); trailers, 34 (28); travel trailers, 54 (26); motor homes, 33 (36); buses, 0 (1); off-road vehicles, 49 (56); watercraft, 36 (20); outboard motors, 12 (5); other, 12 (1), with a total of fees collected being $873,854.56 ($720,548.93).

