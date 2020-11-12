WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2020, with October 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 11 (22); civil, 16 (16); criminal, 14 (9); miscellaneous, 3 (5); judgment liens, 111 (229); and appeals, 1 (0), with a total of fees collected being $14,572.23 ($19,021.24).

The title department issued a total of 1,835 (1,616) titles: new cars, 114 (114); used cars, 1,029 (894); new trucks, 68 (75); used trucks, 389 (342); vans, 14 (10); motorcycles, 43 (35); manufactured homes, 11 (11); trailers, 27 (25); travel trailers, 45 (35); motor homes, 25 (22); buses, 0 (3); off-road vehicles, 41 (41); watercraft, 15 (7); outboard motors, 8 (1); other, 6 (1), with a total of fees collected being $780,789.58 ($657,460.54).

