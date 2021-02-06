WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2021, with January 2020 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 11 (10); civil, 13 (19); criminal, 11 (11); miscellaneous, 9 (2); judgment liens, 312 (279); and appeals, 3 (1), with a total of fees collected being $11,718.77 ($19,019.60).

The title department issued a total of 1,646 (1,503) titles: new cars, 115 (141); used cars, 907 (856); new trucks, 81 (75); used trucks, 379 (307); vans, 19 (13); motorcycles, 23 (14); manufactured homes, 8 (9); trailers, 24 (15); travel trailers, 12 (7); motor homes, 17 (9); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 43 (42); watercraft, 7 (5); outboard motors, 3 (0); other, 6 (10), with a total of fees collected being $787,888.23 ($610,143.78).

