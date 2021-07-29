• Fulton County

Training session:

The members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a training session on August 9 from 8 a.m.-noon at the board offices.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for August 17 at 4 p.m. at the board’s offices at 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.

For more information email Bfriess@fultoncountyoh.com or call 419-337-4575.

