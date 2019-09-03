The Defiance Police Department and Defiance City Schools have announced that a full-scale functional safety drill will take place at Defiance City Schools on Thursday. Ohio law requires schools to compete three school safety drills annually, and a full-scale functional safety drill every three years.
The functional drill will include law enforcement personnel, fire and rescue personnel, school officials and numerous other agencies. The drill will take place at all three Defiance City School campuses, Defiance Elementary School, Defiance Middle/High School and the Claude W. Hinkle building, which houses the Defiance preschool program.
A functional drill can involve, evacuation, shelter-in-place, transportation to another location and reunification with families. The drill is held as a training exercise for all agencies involved in the unlikely event of a true emergency.
"All of us involved in this drill know it's important to let the community know ahead of time that this will be taking place," said Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton. "We want the people of the community to know we take student safety very seriously, and this full-scale drill will help all of us in the unlikely event of an emergency."
For more information about the drill, contact Defiance City Schools at 419-782-0070, or the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-0084.
