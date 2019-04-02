ANTWERP — Brett Fulk of Antwerp High School has received an honorable mention for the Ohio Fifth District 2019 Congressional Art Competition.
His piece will be on display at Congressman Bob Latta’s district office.
The overall winner of the competition was Jordyn Gears of Woodmore High School. Her artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for a year. Other honorable mentions went to Elizabeth Steffen of Bowling Green High School and Sarah Boice of Ottawa Hills High School.
“We received a record number of artwork submissions this year – 101 pieces of art from students at 23 high schools,” said Latta. “It was incredibly difficult for the judges to decide on the winners from all the artwork. Congratulations to Jordyn taking the top prize. Her piece, Self Portrait, will be a welcome addition to the halls of the Capitol. Northwest and west central Ohio is full of incredibly talented students, and I want to thank everybody that came to the event yesterday to celebrate their creativity and skill.”
