NAPOLEON — A long-time staff member has been chosen here to fill the Henry County auditor’s remaining term.
The Henry County Republican Party Central Committee met Monday night at the county’s Oakwood Plaza office complex and chose Liz Fruchey to replace Kevin Garringer who stepped down to become Napoleon’s city finance director on Sept. 13.
Fruchey’s selection does not come as a surprise, she having been appointed by Henry County commissioners as the interim auditor Sept. 2. She was the office’s chief deputy auditor under Garringer.
She will fill the remainder of Garringer’s four-year term, which will expire at the end of 2022. A new four-year term for the auditor’s position beginning in January 2023 will be at stake during the November 2022 election.
The central committee interviewed three candidates behind closed doors Monday evening before making its selection.
One committee member — Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires — told The Crescent-News that Fruchey had been commissioners’ choice all along.
“The commissioners are very happy,” he said. “Liz was our choice all along. That’s why we picked her as the interim. She had the most experience — 28 years in the auditor’s office. She was definitely the choice of the three commissioners.”
A Napoleon resident, Fruchey began her time with the auditor’s office in January 1993 as a payroll clerk, according to Mires. She had started when Jim Hoops — now the Ohio’s 81st House District representative — was auditor.
The other two candidates who applied for the position — Angela Straight of Holgate and Chelsea Junge Palmer of Napoleon — are auditor office employees as well.
Straight has been employed by the auditor’s office since January 2009 while Junge Palmer began this past March, according to Mires.
First elected county auditor in 2010, Garringer was in the midst of his third, four-year term, which was due to expire at the end of 2022, when he became Napoleon’s finance director. He replaced Kelly O’Boyle as after she took a position as the City of Rossford’s finance director.
Because Garringer is a Republican, Henry County GOP members had the task of selecting his replacement.
