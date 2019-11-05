• Defiance County
Story time:
In preparation for the release of the "Frozen II" movie, the Defiance Public Library will have a "Frozen" storytime starting at 6 p.m. Monday. It will have 30 minutes of "Frozen" songs, books, and rhymes. Then, "Frozen"-inspired crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a visit from two very special guests. This event is recommended for children through second grade and their families.
