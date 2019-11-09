A cast of 55 students in grades 4-8 at Antwerp Local School will present Disney’s musical, “Frozen Jr.” This classic is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, including “Let It Go” and “Love is an Open Door,” plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Dates for the show are Nov. 15-16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Antwerp Local School auditeria. Tickets are available in the high school office. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. All tickets purchased at the door will be $10. The musical is directed by Mary Smith and Crystal Brooks, and choreographed by Kortney Smith.
