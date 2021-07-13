• Defiance County
Books sought:
The Friends of Defiance Public Library are gearing up for a book sale, and are currently seeking book donations.
Donations can be dropped off until Friday at the United Way of Defiance County, 608 Clinton St., Defiance, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (no magazines, encyclopedias, textbooks, or damaged/mildewed items, please).
The Friends of Defiance Public Library's book sale will take place Saturday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the tent on the Fort Grounds outside Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.
