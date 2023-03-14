The Friends of Independence Dam State Park shared accomplishments and plans for 2023 during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Commissioners also learned that the state park’s manager will be retiring in three weeks (see below) and were informed that the U.S. 127 bridge south of Sherwood is expected to close for replacement in May (see related story).
The state park organization’s president, Jan Cromly, distributed a report of activities which detailed the group’s efforts in 2022 and those coming up in 2023. But it also made note of the pending retirement of the park’s manager, Karen Beckman, and the retirement last year of the facility’s maintenance man.
“We don’t know what the future holds, but we are eager to continue updating the park and adding events that will bring people to the park,” the report stated. “We do not want our park to return to the way it was before Karen came.”
Later, Cromly described the park’s condition as a “mess” before Beckman’s arrival as manager and said “now it’s not a mess anymore.”
Commissioner David Kern also complimented Beckman.
“We appreciate everything you have done — hate to see you go, but happy for your upcoming endeavors,” he said.
Beckman informed commissioners that after her retirement — she must wait six months due to ethics considerations — she plans to work as a volunteer in the park.
She told The Crescent-News following Monday’s meeting that the state (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) won’t name a replacement for her until she has retired.
According to Cromly, the Friends organization has provided more than $100,000 in assets and labor during the last five years for the park’s improvement. Commissioners also have provided some funds for improvements there.
“Well, we really appreciate what the commissioners have done for us,” said Cromly. “We went to a symposium in Columbus this fall and kind of found out we’re probably the only state park that has this relationship with our commissioners.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky responded that “you’re fortunate that there are two commissioners who had experience at Independence Dam State Park and they really wanted to see it improve ... .”
Improvements planned in the state park for 2023 include:
• installing a new roof in April on the first shelter house. Buckeye Roofing of Defiance will undertake the work for about $10,000.
• installing brick next to plants in the butterfly path.
• planting 40 ferns in the butterfly path.
Improvements in the park in 2022:
• new sidewalks and ceilings at the eagle and turtle shelters.
• new trees and plants at the butterfly path.
• addition of two trellises and stone benches at the butterfly path.
• nine new trees planted.
• installation of four recycled benches with the Defiance Area Foundation’s help.
• the purchase of two elementary picnic tables with help from YELP. These still need installation.
• the purchase of concrete cornhole boards. These too are awaiting installation.
Upcoming events for 2023:
• birding hike, April 29.
• fishing derby, June 17, 7 a.m.-noon.
• summerfest car show, July 16, 1-4 p.m.
New events for 2023:
• adding a fishing clinic to the fishing derby, June 17.
• “Jam at the Dam” open mic night, June 26, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
• kayak poker run in the river, July 29.
• Wine by the Water, Aug. 5, 1-5 p.m.
• drive-through meal, Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• trunk or treat, Oct. 7, 4-6 p.m.{/
A state project planned this year is the improvement of a gate that allows water from the Maumee River to enter the former Miami & Erie Canal and provide some circulation.
Pipe for the project was just dropped off while the work is expected this fall when the river level drops, according to Beckman.
This is an H2Ohio project has “required a lot of permitting,” she said.
Work will require diking in the Maumee River, Beckman explained.
