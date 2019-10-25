The Friends of Felines Rescue Center, celebrating its 20th year, will hold a public open house on Nov. 3 from 2-4 p.m.
Located at 14597 Power Dam Road, rural Defiance, the center is under the direction of Jacci Moss. Guests will be able to visit cats and kittens and get to know the resident cats. The surgical room will be on the tour as well, showing where spay/neuter procedures are performed.
PawMart, the center’s store, will be open and refreshments will be served.
Outdoor facilities will be open, as well as the two memorial gardens.
Guests are welcome to donate supplies for the rescue center and leave them at the “cat car” in the parking lot. Items of need include paper towels, toilet paper, canned cat food, small/large styrofoam plates, stamps, cat treats, Mr. Clean liquid, Purina One cat and kitten dry food, rubbing alcohol, rugs, baby food meat in jars, bleach, Rust Out, garbage bags (13 and 33 gallon), Shop Vac filters (U) and shipping tape.
Financial donations will be accepted as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.