The new owner of a well-known feline near Defiance is pleased with the changeover.
Megan Fischer of Friends of Felines’ Rescue Center on Power Dam Road south of Defiance spoke with The Crescent-News about how running the feline rescue center has been going since she took over managing the facility in January of this year.
“I love it,” Fischer said. “It’s really exiting to know that you can help animals. It’s just amazing ... . To know that you can look at an animal and you’re like, I can help them. You know I can do something for them and then find them homes, its just great.”
Fischer noted that she had worked for eight years as a volunteer when the cat rescue center was still under the management of its founder Jacci Moss. Fischer commented that when Moss decided to retire from running the feline rescue center, “Its always been my dream to work with animals ... You know I could do this and it kind of just worked out to were it was a good timing for both of us.” Fischer said she purchased the entire farm property that makes up the feline rescue center.
In regard to the changeover, she said that “(Jacci) is so loved, I adore her and you hope you’re going to get the same support (and) I really, really have. It’s been amazing, and I’m just so grateful.”
Fischer noted that there are about 60 cats at the facility and there are roughly around 50 permanent resident cats that live at the center full-time for the duration of their lives.
“I actually think it’s going really, really well,” she said. “I’m getting ready to do my very first adoption.”
Fischer noted that the cat — Hamilton who is a male, orange, American short hair with an distinctive swirling coat pattern — will soon be adopted out to his new home.
She said that all cats that come through their rescue center — and before adoption — are spayed or neutered and receive vaccination against distemper, feline leukemia, bordetella and also receive several deworming.
Currently at the feline rescue center there are two mother cats each with five or more kittens. Each mother cat is kept in their own rooms where they can nurse and take care of their kittens without the other cats at the facility around which causes stress to the mother.
Fischer made available one of the first cats, Illzy, she took in and treated since taking over the rescue center as the new director.
“She was one of the first ones I was able to nurse back and it was just amazing,” she said.
Fischer commented that Illzy had mastitis — an infection in the mammary gland — the mastitis burst and formed an open wound the size of a tennis ball, Illzy was treated with saline baths, antibiotics and pain medication. But Fischer said Illzy was, “the best mom, even when she had that huge wound she let (her kittens) nurse on her.”
The treatment was successful and the wound is closed now, Fischer showed the place on Illzy where there is now only a scare left from the wound.
Fischer also introduced Rathbone, a cat who was brought in to be euthanized. Rathbone even while in terrible shape “was just falling over himself to get love,” Fischer said.
After a closer look at Rathbone — who is believed to be around 11 years old — the male cat had a broken elbow, a blind eye, terrible ear mites and was missing half his teeth, they thought he could be treated. Rathbone is currently on hold — which means he is already adopted — but will reside at the rescue center for another month or two while he finishes healing before he goes to his new home.
When asked about why spaying and neutering is important Fischer said, “it’s probably the top thing that you can do to help calm the population.”
By getting cats fixed it will prevent the rescue “from having to find five more homes.”
Diseases are also a risk for both kittens and the mother cat when they are left in the wild and are not spayed or neutered Fischer pointed out.
“When you got limited space ... (and you) take in one mom and kittens they filling six spaces ... . its heart breaking, because we get so many calls and it’s just really hard to turn them down, its hard to turn down one, it is heart breaking and I hate it,” she explained. “And If I could take them all I would do it, but you have the space, the resources financially, physically and time wise ... more cats is going to amplify it. But it is hard for sure. I would take them all if I could, that’s the hardest part.”
Fisher commented that the feline rescue operates heavily off of donated goods, a full list which is updated weekly, can be found on their website. The rescue receives donated goods in the form of both packages and monetary donations from all around the would.
Once a week Lynnette Begley — the new assistant director, who’s been at the rescue for 20 years — and Fischer do an unboxing video for their YouTube channel and show what has been sent to the rescue by donators from around the county and glob. Fischer told The Crescent-News about taking over the feline rescue that the timing just worked out, Jacci Moss “knew she needed to retire, and I knew I needed to run this ... . I’m grateful.”
When asked if many of the previous volunteers continued on after the transfer Moss to Fischer she said everyone stayed on.
“I’m so grateful, its amazing,” said Fischer, noting that she has around 30 regular volunteers, and when she put out a notice for more she was “inundated” with new applicants.
