The Friends of the Sherwood Library will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Justin F. Coressel community room. Kate Murphy will share about her recent trip to Alaska where she interned in a Ketchikan clinic assisting with providing a number of medical services. Her PowerPoint presentation will be followed by the business meeting. Everyone is welcome.
