• Defiance County
Friends meeting:
The Friends of the Sherwood Library will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the Justin F. Coressel Community Room, Sherwood. Member Tammy Bowers will share her trip to the Panama Canal and discuss historian David McCough’s book "The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal, 1870-1914."
The presentation will be followed by the business meeting. Everyone is welcome.
