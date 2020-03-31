During the days of self quarantine, stay-at-home orders and social distancing has become a popular term. During a speech last week, Ohio Health Department Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton told Ohioans to use physical distancing and several area residents listened. Here, a group of friends decided to get together and talk but got creative in an effort to practice physical distancing.
Friends keeping physical distance
