With the high school sports season on indefinite hold, Ayersville Local Schools teacher Sheryl Goonan still found a way to spread some cheer and support her Pilots this week. Goonan, who is known for hanging signs to support the Pilots’ sports teams and students in front of the Ayersville Water & Sewer building on Highland Center Road, took the opportunity to send a different message this week.
