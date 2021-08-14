This mower went into the canal at the entrance of the Independence Dam recreation area.
On Friday, at about 12:45 p.m., Maricha Levesque, 29, Toledo, was mowing at the park when she lost control on a steep embankment and the mower went into the canal.
Levesque was able to jump off with minor injuries before the mower went into the water. She said with a chuckle, “Well, it’s Friday the Thirteenth. There’s your headline.”
A local wrecker had to be called after the truck in the background tried to pull the mower from the canal without success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.