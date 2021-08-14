mower at independence
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

This mower went into the canal at the entrance of the Independence Dam recreation area.

On Friday, at about 12:45 p.m., Maricha Levesque, 29, Toledo, was mowing at the park when she lost control on a steep embankment and the mower went into the canal.

Levesque was able to jump off with minor injuries before the mower went into the water. She said with a chuckle, “Well, it’s Friday the Thirteenth. There’s your headline.”

A local wrecker had to be called after the truck in the background tried to pull the mower from the canal without success.

