• Defiance County

Veterans appreciation:

Operation KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis) will have its fifth annual veterans appreciation dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. The free dinner is to thank Defiance County veterans for their service. This year there will be a special presentation for Korean War veterans. The event will be catered by Jacob's Meats.

The dinner has been made possible thanks to sponsors.

