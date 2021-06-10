Several community organizations are partnering with Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) to offer free summer lunches to kids and teens.
As part of Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s (NOCAC) Summer Food Service Program, free grab-and-go lunches for ages 18 and under (or 21 with a disability and enrolled in an education program) will be available at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., on Mondays through Thursdays from June 7-July 29. Lunches will be distributed from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
In Hicksville, free grab-and-go lunches for ages 2-18 will be available at the rear of Grace United Methodist Church, 121 W. High St., on Mondays through Fridays from June 7-Aug. 20. Lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m.-noon. Free Hicksville pool passes will be given out with the lunches on Wednesdays. This program is a partnership between the Hicksville Community Services Center, the Community Memorial Hospital, Grace United Methodist Church, and DPLS.
For more information about the summer free lunch program in Sherwood, contact Kathy Holtsberry at kholtsberry@defiancelibrary.org or 419-899-4343. For more information about the Hicksville Program, contact Shannon McClure at smcclure@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1103.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.