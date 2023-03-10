One Defiance County veteran will have a chance to quality for a free roof installation on their home.
The "Roof Deployment Project" offered by Owens Corning with the participation of a local roofing contractor (Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors, 1990 Baltimore Road) was discussed by Defiance County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
Owens Corning will donate materials for the free roof replacement while Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors will provide free labor, according to the Defiance business' owner, Lance Sherry.
He noted that the vetting process is based on a "pretty extensive application" that veterans must fill out. This will determine the veteran "that actually is in most need of a roof," according to Sherry.
Tonya Brunner of the Defiance County Veterans Service Office informed commissioners that her office will provide veterans with assistance to fill out the application, noting that the process may seem cumbersome to some.
Buckeye Roofing was chosen to participate in the project because, according to Sherry, the business is considered a "platinum contractor," a designation assigned to Owens Corning's "finest-rated contractors."
"... what an honor it was to have a Defiance business picked to be a part of the Owens Corning (program)," said Brunner. "This is an honor they give to only certain people across the United States that they want to work with to do the project. So they're to be commended for that."
Sherry told commissioners that he hopes that the roof project can take place in July.
Commissioners were complimentary about the program.
"... you guys donating the labor to do this is just commendable, really commendable," said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky of Buckeye Roofing's involvement.
"It's an honor for us to be chosen by Owens Corning," said Sherry. "And it's a good way for us additionally to give back to the community and stuff like that. ... We're just honored to be able to do it."
"We definitely appreciate the program," said Commissioner David Kern. "It's the programs like this that bring the community together and bring awareness to issues and show support for the veterans, so it's well appreciated."
And Brunner noted a corollary benefit to the program — perhaps her office can initiate contact with veterans who don't know much about the services her office provides to them.
"Plus it gives a chance to talk with some veterans who we may not talk to," she said.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Kevin Lewis of the Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, and Cordell Brooks of the Laborers District Council of Ohio who extended an invitation to the Ohio Laborers Solar Summit scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Howard, located in Knox County, northeast of Columbus.
Among other topics, the summit may address an issue that has arisen for laborer unions on the subject of solar farm construction. Lewis and Brooks expressed concern that solar field developers may be using workers from other states, rather than union members from Ohio.
Lewis said his organization would like to keep those dollars in Ohio.
During the summit, attendees can tour the Drexel J. Thrash Training Center which trains laborers.
Commissioners did not make a commitment to attend the event.
Lewis and Brooks also provided commissioners with information about a "three-trade agreement" they would like solar developers to utilize.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to RG Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, to replace the Evansport Road bridge over the Tiffin River, just north of Schick Road. The cost is $1,426,559.10.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
