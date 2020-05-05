• Region

Polka Tuesdays:

The public can watch polka music for free on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at YouTube.com/MollieB. The live show lasts over one hour. Guest also can watch the show on the Mollie B Facebook page.

If anyone has a song request, or a birthday/anniversary announcement, contact Molly B by noon on Tuesdays at Mollie@bright.net.

