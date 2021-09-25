ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village is hosting a new “Meet the Artist” event at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This free event will feature a live interview and demonstration with woodcarver Alec LaCasse at the Theater and Speakeasy at the 1920s Main Street.
Alec LaCasse is the guest artist for the 2021 Sauder Village Woodcarver’s Show and Sale. During this free “Meet the Artist” event, guests can hear Alec’s journey to becoming a successful artist, teacher and entrepreneur. Alec will also be demonstrating his woodcarving skills and guests will be encouraged to ask questions while watching Alec at work.
“Alec LaCasse is an inspiring young artist from the Detroit area whose specialty is carving the realistic face using both wood and stone,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “We’re looking forward to an evening of creative inspiration and fun at this live interview and demonstration at our 1920s Theater and Speakeasy.”
Alec LaCasse is a sculptor of the human face and for nine years has taught thousands of artists about the art of carving the realistic face in wood. As a teacher, Alec helps artists with tools and techniques to achieve realism in human expression. His artworks include: “Christ with a Crown of Thorns”, “Geometric Greenman” and “Sleeping Woman”. In addition to his creative carving, Alec is also the founder of the Fundamentals of Woodcarving School where he teaches both online and in person. With more than a decade as a professional artist, he launched “The Alec LaCasse Show,” a podcast where he interviews experts in woodcarving and business. To learn more visit www.aleclacasse.com
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and guests should park at the 1920s Main Street parking lot for this evening event at Sauder Village. The Broken Barrel Speakeasy will be open throughout the evening with a variety of Prohibition-era cocktails available for purchase. There is no admission fee for this evening event at Sauder Village.
Alec LaCasse will also be at Sauder Village for the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale on Oct. 29-30. The Woodcarver’s Show & Sale is a special weekend filled with unique artistry. Founder’s Hall will feature skilled carvers showcasing handcrafted wildlife, fish, birds, caricatures, bowls, plaques, ornaments, pens and so much more. The show features vendor tables with carving supplies, woodcarving demonstrations and exhibit only displays. Alec will be demonstrating and teaching workshops on Oct. 27 and 28. Workshop details are available at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/woodcarvers-show-sale/workshops-dinner-lecture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.