Free meals:
Four County Career Center, Archbold, has announce that it will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students today and through Dec. 31, or until federal funding for this USDA program runs out.
Free breakfast and lunch applies to the complete basic meal. Any purchases in addition to the basic meal will be at a cost to the student. If a student chooses to pack their lunch, milk will be at a cost of 50 cents each. Students can continue to load money on their Four County Career Center lunch account to purchase additional items or pay off a negative balance. The school also will continue to process free and reduced forms for students who qualify.
