ARCHBOLD — The next session of Adult GED Preparation classes will begin in November. Four County Career Center Aspire Program is again offering free Adult Basic / GED preparation courses at locations in Wauseon, Defiance, Bryan and at the school near Archbold.
During class, participants will refresh skills necessary for all test areas — language arts, math, science and social studies. In addition to GED test readiness, students will become more prepared to enter a skills training program, enter college, obtain a job and/or retain a current job.
Classes are free and materials are furnished. The Aspire program is also offering online study for persons who are unable to join a traditional classroom.
For more information or to register for Aspire classes, call Four County Career Center Adult Education at 419-267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.
