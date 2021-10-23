ARCHBOLD — The next session of Adult GED Preparation classes will begin in November. Four County Career Center Aspire Program is again offering free Adult Basic / GED preparation courses at locations in Wauseon, Defiance, Bryan and at the school near Archbold.

During class, participants will refresh skills necessary for all test areas — language arts, math, science and social studies. In addition to GED test readiness, students will become more prepared to enter a skills training program, enter college, obtain a job and/or retain a current job.

Classes are free and materials are furnished. The Aspire program is also offering online study for persons who are unable to join a traditional classroom.

For more information or to register for Aspire classes, call Four County Career Center Adult Education at 419-267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments