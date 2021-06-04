NAPOLEON — The Henry County community is partnering with Hope and Encouragement for Humanity, to sponsor a free food giveaway on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1819 Oakwood Ave., in Napoleon.

A total of 1,200 boxes of food, and gallons of milk, will be available during the event. In addition, organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the distribution. Volunteers are asked to be at the location by 9 a.m.

To volunteer, call 517-260-0206.

