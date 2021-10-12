• Fulton County

Free event:

Northwest State Community College will host a free, family-friendly event on Nov. 5.

From 7-8:30 p.m., at the Archbold Campus in the parking lot, the college will present, "A Night Under the Stars".

Bring the family and a chair and learn about the planets and stars in the autumn sky. There will be hands-on moon and star activities for the children, and s'mores. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

RSVP is requested for this event by emailing your family name, number attending and phone number to summercamps@northweststate.edu.

Rain date: Nov. 12.

